Bronx STATS YOUR GUIDE TO THE BRONX November 2021 REVISED & EXPANDED Edition Through The Eyes Of The Bronx: (L-r) Yankee Baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera; Aurora Susi, framer buyer and manager of the Throggs Neck Metro Optics; and Brett Schumacher, general manager for all of Metro Optics stores. SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM Metro Optics PAGE 6 /SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM