NORT H SHOR E TOWERS VOL. 18 NO.5 MAY 2021 T H E O F F I C I A L N E W S P A P E R O F N O R T H S H O R E T O W E R S Chernow’s Profile: Barney Lessing Latest Co-op Sales Page 3 Page 15 Page 28 Photos by Dawn Steinberg Prep for the Primaries: June Voter Info