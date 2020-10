Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com NYC's Largest Real Estate Section 50¢ VOL. 112, NO. 9 OCTOBER 1-7, 2020 Mobile health clinic coming to Maspeth on Oct. 10 Page 28 Queens residents rally to draft Holden for mayoral run Pages 6-7 Man dies after being run over by driver in Elmhurst Ridgewood teen receives citizenship award for combating period poverty : See Page 8 Photo by Dean Moses CLEANING UP! Queens lawmakers host biannual recycling event See Page 29 SINCE 1908 BY JACOB KAYE JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS An unidentified man is dead aft er being hit by a driver on the Long Island Expressway in Elmhurst early Monday morning. On Monday, Sept. 28, around 5:13 a.m., police received a call about a pedestrian struck by a car on the Long Island Expressway near Exit 19, according to the NYPD. Cops arrived to find an unidentified man unconscious and unresponsive, lying the road with sever trauma to his body, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad’s preliminary investigation found that the man was hit by an unknown driver who was traveling westbound on the Long Island Expressway. After hitting the man, the driver continued on the road, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. HURRY UP AND VOTE! VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE PIZZA PARLORS, PLASTIC SURGEONS, PET GROOMERS & MUCH MORE THROUGH OCTOBER 26TH AT 2021 BESTOF.QNS.COM To see winners and keep up to date with the competition, follow us @bestoftheboro link