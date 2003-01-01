Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
50¢
VOL. 112, NO. 9 OCTOBER 1-7, 2020
Mobile health
clinic coming
to Maspeth on
Oct. 10
Page 28
Queens residents
rally to draft
Holden for
mayoral run
Pages 6-7
Man dies
after being
run over by
driver in
Elmhurst
Ridgewood teen receives citizenship award for combating period poverty : See Page 8
Photo by Dean Moses
CLEANING
UP!
Queens lawmakers host biannual recycling event
See Page 29
SINCE 1908
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
An unidentified man is dead
aft er being hit by a driver on
the Long Island Expressway in
Elmhurst early Monday morning.
On Monday, Sept. 28, around 5:13
a.m., police received a call about a
pedestrian struck by a car on the
Long Island Expressway near Exit
19, according to the NYPD.
Cops arrived to find an unidentified
man unconscious and unresponsive,
lying the road with sever
trauma to his body, police said. The
man was pronounced dead at the
scene of the collision.
The NYPD Highway District’s Collision
Investigation Squad’s preliminary
investigation found that the
man was hit by an unknown driver
who was traveling westbound on the
Long Island Expressway. After hitting
the man, the driver continued
on the road, police said.
No arrests have been made and
the investigation is ongoing.
HURRY UP AND VOTE!
VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE PIZZA PARLORS, PLASTIC SURGEONS, PET GROOMERS & MUCH MORE
THROUGH OCTOBER 26TH AT 2021
BESTOF.QNS.COM
To see winners and keep up to date with the competition, follow us @bestoftheboro
link
/QNS.com
/BESTOF.QNS.COM
link
link
/QNS.com
/BESTOF.QNS.COM
link