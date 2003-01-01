Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 112, NO. 35 APRIL 1-7, 2021
Man steals
phones from
Ridgewood
T-Mobile store
SINCE 1908
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
The NYPD is looking for a man
who snagged two cell phones
from a T-Mobile in Ridgewood
earlier this month.
On Thursday, March 18, around
11:45 a.m., an unidentified man
walked into the T-Mobile, located
at 66-97 Fresh Pond Road, according
to the police.
After scanning the store for a few
moments, the man made his way a
section of the store where phones
were displayed, video of the incident
shows.
He then took out a pair of scissors
and cut the security wires attached
to two phones, cops said.
With the phones in hand, the man
ran out of the store and fled the location
in an unknown direction.
No arrests have been made and
the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspect
is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime
Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS
(8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA
(74782).
The public can also submit their
tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers
website at nypdcrimestoppers.
com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
