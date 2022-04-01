Online at DowntownExpress.com • Find & Post Local Jobs for Free at amNY.com/jobs
THE NEWSPAPER OF LOWER MANHATTAN VOLUME 35, NUMBER 13 APRIL 1, 2022
POWER WOMEN
Saluting the fearless females who
PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES
Ukrainian New Yorkers showed their support at a ceremony in bowling green.
PAGE 6
Signal repairs coming to F train Page 3 Village tattoo artist makes film Page 40
A MATTER
OF HONOR
Lower Manhattan, East Village continue to
#StandWithUkraine a month after war started
make Manhattan thrive
Special section, Page 17
