BXTIMES.COM
SERVING THROGGS NECK, PELHAM BAY, COUNTRY CLUB, CITY ISLAND, WESTCHESTER SQUARE, MORRIS PARK, VAN NEST, PELHAM PARKWAY, CASTLE HILL, ALLERTON
CITY ISLAND URGES CHANGE
Residents protest against police brutality and racism
Police
reform
Biaggi legislation.
P2
COVID
testing
Sedgwick Avenue.
P16
Volume 40 Number 24 June 12-18, 2020
75¢
CHECK OUT OUR NEW WEBSITE AT BXTIMES.COM
see page 3
Steve Swieciki marches with other attendees at a rally against violence and racism on May 6, on City Island. Swieciki along with Abby Rosenswalke hosted the event that gave
the opportunity for attendees and community members to speak their minds, respectively. Photo by Jewel Webber
/BXTIMES.COM
/BXTIMES.COM