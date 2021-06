Volume 41 Number 23 June 4-10, 2021 Sign up to watch debates online at www.PoliticsNY.com/Debates BXTIMES.COM 75¢ CHECK OUT OUR NEW WEBSITE AT BXTIMES.COM SERVING THROGGS NECK, PELHAM BAY, COUNTRY CLUB, CITY ISLAND, WESTCHESTER SQUARE, MORRIS PARK, VAN NEST, PELHAM PARKWAY, CASTLE HILL, ALLERTON A VERY BIG DEAL Big Deal Supermarket raises $7K for the Church Big Deal Supermarket owner Miguel Garcia (left) with Holy Name Society spiritual director Fr. Salvatore DeStefano (middle) and manager Aurelio Rodriguez (right). Courtesy of Big Box /Debates