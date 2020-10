BXTIMES.COM SERVING PARKCHESTER, HUNTS POINT, FORDHAM SOUTH, GRAND CONCOURSE, FORDHAM NORTH, BRONX NORTH, CO-OP CITY OFFICIAL BRONX SPONSOR CHECK OUT OUR NEW WEBSITE AT BXTIMES.COM Breast Cancer Awareness Month Special Pink Edition Sponsored citywide by Volume 26 Number 41 October 9-15, 2020 FREE TAKE THE FIGHT TO Breast Cancer Once again, Schneps Media is proud to go pink in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month — and without question, this year’s commemoration is unlike any other. The COVID-19 pandemic seems to overshadow just about everything in our world these days. Here in the United States this year, it has killed more than 200,000 of our fellow Americans and sickened millions more, including our commander in chief. While we battle this new public health threat in our midst, the sad reality is that we’ve been in a fight with breast cancer for decades now. This deadly disease has impacted millions of American lives, but we have the ability within all of us to stay ahead of it, and knock it out early, by knowing the facts. Nearly one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with it in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is also the second-leading cause of death among women, behind only lung cancer. Yet there remains plenty of hope in surviving breast cancer thanks to advances in modern medicine and technology which have both led to earlier detection of the disease and countless lives saved. As you read this, there are currently 3.5 million breast cancer survivors living in the United States, the American Cancer Society noted. This includes women who are currently battling the illness and those who have overcome it completely. In the pages of this issue, we offer you important information about breast cancer, how local medical professionals are helping survivors beat the illness, and steps you can take to protect yourself and those whom you care about. We hope this issue, like our “pink papers” of years past, inspires you to pay closer attention to your health and provides some assurance that not all hope is lost with a doctor’s diagnosis. With greater awareness toward breast cancer, we can better understand our risk factors and seek out medical professionals for examinations and tests. Early detection and treatment gives all a greater chance at overcoming breast cancer and living longer, healthier lives. Together, with greater knowledge of how to beat breast cancer, we can win the fight. Stay strong. Stay proud. Stay safe! Victoria Schneps Joshua Schneps Co-Publishers THIS MONTH /BXTIMES.COM