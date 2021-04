HB QNS.COM UPDATED DAILY Volume 15 • Number 20 • April 15-April 21, 2021 68 PAGES Photo by Gabriele Holtermann Page 8 ‘LET LOVE PREVAIL’ Asian and Black clergy condemn anti- Asian hate during Jamaica rally NYC’s #1 Source for Political & Election News PoliticsNY.com PoliticsNYnews PoliticsNYnews PoliticsNYnews Yes, We Are Open! RESERVE NOW FOR YOUR SOCIAL AFFAIRS & CORPORATE EVENTS KNOWN FOR OUTSTANDING CUISINE BOOK YOUR PARTY TODAY! www.verdis.com 149-58 Cross Island Pkwy. • Whitestone • 718.746.6000 680 Old Country Road • Westbury • 516.334.4552 /www.verdis.com