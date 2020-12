Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com NYC's Largest Real Estate Section 50¢ VOL. 112, NO. 22 DECEMBER 31, 2020- JANUARY 6, 2021 ‘HE WAS A NICE MAN’ Feeling ‘Grand’ on the Newtown Creek: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — See Page 18 Photo by Lloyd Mitchell Man dies in Maspeth warehouse that had high levels of carbon monoxide Schneps Media wishes for a Happy and Healthy New Year! SINCE 1908 BY JACOB KAYE JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS A man is dead aft er high levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside a Maspeth warehouse last week. FDNY personnel received a call about high levels of the poisonous gas inside of 54-19 Flushing Ave., on Wednesday, Dec. 23, around noon, after a man inside the building was found unconscious surrounded by heavy storage, according to the authorities. The unconscious man was pronounced dead at the warehouse. His cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. “He was a nice man,” said Stalla Stewart, who lives nearby. “He couldn’t do a lot for himself but he cared for people.” Firefi ghters evacuated the two-story building shortly aft er arriving, according to video on Citizen App. FDNY offi cials and National Grid offi cials assessed the scene and began an investigation into the incident this aft ernoon. Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell. link