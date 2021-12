Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com Ridgewood Savings Bank participates in NYC program to help first-time homebuyers Page 2 SINCE 1908 Queens offi cials push for more COVID testing sites in Glendale and Ridgewood A look back at the top Queens stories of 2021: SEE INSIDE Photo via Getty Images NYC's Largest Real Estate Section 50¢ VOL. 113, NO. 21 DECEMBER 30, 2021 - JANUARY 5, 2022 BY JULIA MORO EDITORIAL@QNS.COM @QNS The Glendale and Ridgewood area has one of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in Queens, and offi cials are pushing for more testing sites to be installed throughout the district. The area’s seven-day positivity rate is currently over 16% with nearly 1,000 new cases, according to city health department data. On Monday, Dec. 27, state Senator Joseph Addabbo, Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, Councilman Robert Holden and Councilwoman-elect Joann Ariola partnered to provide a free COVID-19 mobile testing site at the Woodhaven Business Improvement District, located at 89-07 Jamaica Ave., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid and PCR tests are available. Holden’s offi ce said that The Shops at Atlas Park would be used as a permanent testing site on or around Jan. 1. “With the holiday season upon us and the omicron variant surging, no one should be waiting in lines for hours to get tested,” Holden wrote in a Facebook post. Visit QNS.com to see which testing sites are in or nearby the Glendale and Ridgewood areas. Not all are affiliated with NYC Test & Trace Corps. The Ridgewood Times and Times Newsweekly wishes for a Happy and Healthy New Year to all! link