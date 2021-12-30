Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
Ridgewood Savings Bank
participates in NYC program
to help first-time homebuyers
SINCE 1908
Queens offi cials
push for more
COVID testing
sites in Glendale
and Ridgewood
A look back at the top Queens stories of 2021: SEE INSIDE
Photo via Getty Images
VOL. 113, NO. 21 DECEMBER 30, 2021 - JANUARY 5, 2022
BY JULIA MORO
EDITORIAL@QNS.COM
@QNS
The Glendale and Ridgewood area
has one of the highest COVID-19
positivity rates in Queens, and
offi cials are pushing for more testing
sites to be installed throughout the
district.
The area’s seven-day positivity rate
is currently over 16% with nearly 1,000
new cases, according to city health
department data.
On Monday, Dec. 27, state Senator
Joseph Addabbo, Assemblywoman
Jenifer Rajkumar, Councilman Robert
Holden and Councilwoman-elect
Joann Ariola partnered to provide a
free COVID-19 mobile testing site at the
Woodhaven Business Improvement
District, located at 89-07 Jamaica Ave.,
from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid and PCR
tests are available.
Holden’s offi ce said that The Shops
at Atlas Park would be used as a permanent
testing site on or around Jan. 1.
“With the holiday season upon us
and the omicron variant surging, no
one should be waiting in lines for
hours to get tested,” Holden wrote in
a Facebook post.
Visit QNS.com to see which testing
sites are in or nearby the Glendale
and Ridgewood areas. Not all are
affiliated with NYC Test & Trace
Corps.
The Ridgewood Times and Times Newsweekly
wishes for a Happy and Healthy New Year to all!
