Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com NYC's Largest Real Estate Section 50¢ VOL. 112, NO. 21 DECEMBER 24-30, 2020 SPREADING HOLIDAY CHEER Another cuff ed in connection with attack on Muslim family in Rego Park Bilski Michael of Decked out classic cars drive through courtesy Glendale in socially distant Christmas parade Photo See Page 20 Queens Our top stories residents play and photos of in the snow 2020 Page 41 See Inside HAPPY HOLIDAYS FROM VICKI AND JOSH SCHNEPS AND THE RIDGEWOOD TIMES STAFF SINCE 1908 BY JACOB KAYE JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS A Rego Park man was arrested in connection with the brutal attack on a Muslim man that sent the victim to the hospital in November, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Dec. 18. Eric Leon, 37, was arraigned on Dec. 17, in Queens Criminal court on charges of assault as a hate crime, two counts of aggravated harassment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Leon’s girlfriend, Giselle Dejesus, 35, was previously arrested in November and charged with assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child, aggravated harassment and disorderly conduct. On Nov. 6, around 11 p.m., Khaled Aly, 38, his wife, Neamat Taha, and their two children were walking to their Rego Park home when they were allegedly confronted by Leon and Dejesus, according to to the authorities. The two families live in the same apartment building on Woodhaven Boulevard. Dejesus allegedly told the family, that “we are in America,” and criticized Taha’s wearing of a hijib, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, New York, the group representing Aly and Taha in court. Dejesus attempted to rip off Taha’s hijab aft er Aly had asked the couple leave the family alone, according to the DA. Leon grabbed Aly and shoved him to the ground before repeatedly kicking him in the head and face, the charges state. Aly was taken to a nearby hospital and needed surgery to repair damage caused by the attack, the DA said. If convicted, Leon faces up to 15 years in prison. link