VOL. 112, NO. 16 NOVEMBER 19-25, 2020
When Greater Ridgewood mourned JFK: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — See Page 18 SINCE 1908
BY ZACHARY GEWELB
ZGEWELB@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
Police are searching for the
crook who broke into a Ridgewood
apartment and stole a
wallet, AirPods and jewelry on
Friday, Nov. 6.
Authorities says that the unidentified
male suspect broke into the
front door of the apartment near
the vicinity of Willoughby Avenue
and Onderdonk Avenue around 4
p.m. Once inside, the thief snatched
the loot before fleeing on foot in an
unknown direction.
No injuries were reported as a
result of the incident.
Police describe the suspect as a
dark-skinned man who is approximately
30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches
tall and 190 pounds with facial hear
and short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black
T-shirt, gray pants, a gray hooded
sweatshirt, black sneakers, black
gloves, a white face mask under his
chin and eye glasses.
Authorities on Nov. 14 released
surveillance photos of the suspect
that were obtained from 18-54 Willoughby
Ave.
Anyone with information in regard
to this incident is asked to call
the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline
at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish,
1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit
their tips by logging onto the
CrimeStoppers website at
WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.
COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.
All cal ls are strictly
confidential.
g
