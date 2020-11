Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com NYC's Largest Real Estate Section 50¢ VOL. 112, NO. 16 NOVEMBER 19-25, 2020 ‘DREAM COME TRUE’ Man breaks into R’wood apartment: NYPD S. T.I.L.First-ever housing building devoted to Black G.of courtesy trans community opens in Woodhaven See Page 6 Photo Five mobile An introduction COVID-19 testing to the 104th Pct.’s units deployed new commading in Queens offi cer Page 3 Page 4 When Greater Ridgewood mourned JFK: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — See Page 18 SINCE 1908 BY ZACHARY GEWELB ZGEWELB@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS Police are searching for the crook who broke into a Ridgewood apartment and stole a wallet, AirPods and jewelry on Friday, Nov. 6. Authorities says that the unidentified male suspect broke into the front door of the apartment near the vicinity of Willoughby Avenue and Onderdonk Avenue around 4 p.m. Once inside, the thief snatched the loot before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Police describe the suspect as a dark-skinned man who is approximately 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 190 pounds with facial hear and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers, black gloves, a white face mask under his chin and eye glasses. Authorities on Nov. 14 released surveillance photos of the suspect that were obtained from 18-54 Willoughby Ave. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS. COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All cal ls are strictly confidential. g ZGEWELB@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS olice are searching crook who broke and stole a wallet, AirPods and jewelry on Friday, Nov. 6. Authorities says that the unidentified male suspect broke into the front door of the apartment near the vicinity of Willoughby Avenue and Onderdonk Avenue around 4 p.m. Once inside, the thief snatched the loot before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Police describe the suspect as a dark-skinned man who is approximately 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 190 pounds with facial hear and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers, black gloves, a white face mask under his chin and eye glasses. Authorities on Nov. 14 released surveillance photos of the suspect that were obtained from 18-54 Willoughby Ave. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS. COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential. link