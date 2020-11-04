Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 112, NO. 13 OCTOBER 29 - NOVEMBER 4, 2020
TENSIONS RISE
IN MIDDLE VILLAGE
Counter-protesters crash ‘No Room for Racists’ march
Strong turnout
for early voting
in Queens
Pages 14-15
Mayor issues
Halloween
guidelines
Page 5
Crook uses
stolen credit
card at
Glendale store
Lottery ticket worth more than $52,000 sold at Ridgewood convenience store : See Page 3
See Pages 6-7
SINCE 1908
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
The NYPD is looking for the person
who found a credit card and
used it to make a transaction at a
Glendale 7-Eleven earlier this month.
On Thursday, Oct. 15, around noon,
an unidentified individual drove
into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven,
located at 60-31 Metropolitan Ave.,
according to the NYPD.
Seeing a credit card on the ground,
the person picked it up and walked
into the store, police said.
Authorities say the person used
the credit card to purchase $85
worth of products from the convenience
store, according to the cops.
Police recovered surveillance
footage of the suspect from outside
and inside the 7-Eleven.
No arrests have been made and
the investigation into the grand
larceny is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects
is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime
Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS
(8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA
(74782).
The public can also submit their
tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers
website at nypdcrimestoppers.
com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
