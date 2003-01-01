Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
The history behind Woodhaven’s Dexter Park: Our Neighborhood, The Way It Was — See Page 35
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRYSCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
QNS
A 13-year-old boy was assaulted on an
L train last month by an adult who
used brass knuckles in the attack.
Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood
and Transit District 33 are on the
lookout for the man who approached the
youngster just a er 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday,
March 16, on board an L train at the
Halsey Street station and slugged him in
the face, unprovoked, with a set of brass
knuckles causing a laceration to the victim’s
eye, police said.
The suspect then exited the train and
re-entered the same train a few cars down
before taking o in an unknown direction.
The 13-year-old boy refused medical
attention at the scene.
The NYPD released surveillance images
of the assailant Tuesday and described
him as having a medium complexion, approximately
in his 30s, 6’2” tall with a thin
build. The suspect was last seen wearing
a beige sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white
and orange sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects is asked to
call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at
800-577-TIPS (8477).
2022
