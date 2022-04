Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com NYC's Largest Real Estate Section 50¢ VOL. 113, NO. 36 APRIL 1521, 2022 Mayor Adams discusses his first 100 days in office Pages 6-7 How to make your Easter ‘eggstra’ special Page 17 Man slugs 13-year-old with brass knuckles on L train The history behind Woodhaven’s Dexter Park: Our Neighborhood, The Way It Was — See Page 35 Courtesy of Holden’s o ce ‘A MATTER OF SAFETY’ Permanent tow truck stationed within Community Board 5 to curb parking violations See Page 4 SINCE 1908 BY BILL PARRY BPARRYSCHNEPSMEDIA.COM QNS A 13-year-old boy was assaulted on an L train last month by an adult who used brass knuckles in the attack. Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood and Transit District 33 are on the lookout for the man who approached the youngster just a er 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, on board an L train at the Halsey Street station and slugged him in the face, unprovoked, with a set of brass knuckles causing a laceration to the victim’s eye, police said. The suspect then exited the train and re-entered the same train a few cars down before taking o in an unknown direction. The 13-year-old boy refused medical attention at the scene. The NYPD released surveillance images of the assailant Tuesday and described him as having a medium complexion, approximately in his 30s, 6’2” tall with a thin build. The suspect was last seen wearing a beige sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white and orange sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477). WE GLADLY ACCEPT: • U.S.D.A. FOOD STAMPS • W.I.C. • Debit Cards • Master Card • Visa • American Express STORE HOURS: • Mon.-Sat. 7am - 10pm »Sun, 7am-9pm Your Neighborhood Market 66-64 Fresh Pond Road Ridgewood, NY 11385 TEL: (718) 386-2907 • FAX (718) 586-3194 (LOCATED ON FRESH POND R.D. & MADISON STREET) See Centerfold For This Week's Specials 2022 /QNS.com