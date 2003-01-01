Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
50¢
VOL. 113, NO. 31 MARCH 10-16, 2022
A SIMPLE REQUEST
Teenager
assaulted,
robbed by
gang outside
Ridgewood
Dunkin’: NYPD
Moro
Julia by Photo Queens has
Shops at Atlas
mixed reaction to
Park honored for
city lifting school
role in boosting
mask mandate
blood donations
Page 15
Page 3
Forest Hills’ Geraldine Ferraro helped set the stage for Kamala Harris: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — Pages 24-25 Schumer, Meng rally in Rego Park, call
for accessible subway renovations
See Page 6
SINCE 1908
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
A teenager was attacked and
robbed in broad daylight
as he sat outside a Dunkin’
shop located at 325 Wyckoff Ave.
in Ridgewood last month.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was
sitting at a table outside drinking
coffee just after 2 p.m. on Saturday,
Feb. 19, when he was approached by
five men who, without provocation,
struck him in the face.
The group forcibly removed the
young man’s Apple 11 iPhone and
AirPods before taking off on foot.
The gang was last seen heading
southbound on Myrtle Avenue
and was captured on surveillance
video about 10 minutes later entering
the subway station at the corner
on Wyckoff and Myrtle Avenues.
Although the victim sustained a
minor injury to his face, he refused
medical attention, according to
authorities.
Anyone with information in regard
to this incident is asked to call
the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline
at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish,
888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit
their tips by logging onto the
Crime Stoppers website at
crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on
Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls and messages are strictly
confidential.
Read more on QNS.com.
