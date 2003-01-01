Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
50¢
VOL. 113, NO. 30 MARCH 3-9, 2022
‘ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN’
Man breaks
into car in
Ridgewood,
stealing
cash and
credit card
Mohamed
Carlotta Ridgewood business owner concerned for friends
and family amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
by Photo See Page 6
Rego Park community
y
DOT adds new safety
teams up to raise
measures to dangerous
funds for burglarized
d
intersection in Glendale
kosher eatery
after horrific crash
Page 3
Page 2
The heroic story of Father Lawrence Edward Lynch: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — See Page 8 SINCE 1908
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
Police from the 104th Precinct
in Ridgewood are looking for a
man who broke into a car parked
on Seneca Avenue in January and took
off with cash and a credit card.
At around 6:30 in the morning of
Tuesday, Jan. 11, a 25-year-old man went
to the car he had parked in front of 976
Seneca Ave. and discovered over a
thousand dollars and a credit card were
missing before calling the authorities.
An investigation determined that
on the night before, around 10 p.m., a
man broke the window of the vehicle
and took the man’s property. An attempt
was made to make purchases
with the victim’s credit card at a deli
located at 545 Central Ave. in Bushwick,
Brooklyn, police said. However,
it is unclear if any charges were successful
and the suspect fl ed the deli on
foot, police said.
The NYPD released surveillance
images of the suspect from the deli
and described him as 30 to 40 years of
age. He had a beard and was wearing
a dark hooded jacket with a gray knit
cap, a blue plaid shirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects is asked
to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers
Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for
Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).
All calls and messages are kept
confi dential.
link
/QNS.com
link