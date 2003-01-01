Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 113, NO. 26 FEBRUARY 3-9, 2022
Police search
for suspect
believed to be
behind Middle
Village grand
larceny
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
Police from the 104th Precinct in
Ridgewood are on the lookout
for a man suspected in connection
with a grand larceny in Middle
Village on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Police say that at around 2 a.m. on
Jan. 18, a 20-year-old man parked his
car in front of 77-34 66th Rd. and when
he returned to his vehicle he realized
that someone had broken in and rummaged
through his belongings and his
credit cards were missing, according
to the NYPD.
The victim received a notifi cation
from his bank stating that his Discover
card had an unauthorized charge of
$116.50 used at a Metropolitan Avenue
store.
The NYPD released surveillance images
of the suspect that were obtained
at the store.
The individual is described as a
white man with a light complexion in
his mid-30s with a medium build and
black hair.
He was last seen wearing a gray
and yellow jacket, gray pants, black
sneakers and a black face mask.
No arrests have been made. The
investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects is asked
to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers
Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for
Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips
by logging onto the CrimeStoppers
website at nypdcrimestoppers.com,
or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
