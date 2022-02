Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com NYC's Largest Real Estate Section 50¢ VOL. 113, NO. 26 FEBRUARY 3-9, 2022 PAINT THE TOWN RED FOR WOMEN’S HEART HEALTH! Celebrate “Go Red for Women Day” this Friday Police search for suspect believed to be behind Middle Village grand larceny Images Getty via Photo See Inside Ridgewood Community YMCA slowly Board 5 hosts reopening select monthly meeting programs Feb. 9 Page 4 Page 2 How Queens Public Library brought a branch to Woodhaven: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — Page 23 SINCE 1908 BY BILL PARRY BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are on the lookout for a man suspected in connection with a grand larceny in Middle Village on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Police say that at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18, a 20-year-old man parked his car in front of 77-34 66th Rd. and when he returned to his vehicle he realized that someone had broken in and rummaged through his belongings and his credit cards were missing, according to the NYPD. The victim received a notifi cation from his bank stating that his Discover card had an unauthorized charge of $116.50 used at a Metropolitan Avenue store. The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect that were obtained at the store. The individual is described as a white man with a light complexion in his mid-30s with a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and yellow jacket, gray pants, black sneakers and a black face mask. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. link