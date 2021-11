52 PAGES VOLUME 34 NUMBER 44 • NOVEMBER 4-NOVEMBER 10, 2021 We're all about you! • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at QNS.com/jobs QNE NORTHEAST ADAMS' APPLE Eric Adams secures 66 percent of the vote, a mandate for change Photo by Andrew Kelly/Reuters SEE INSIDE Ariola, Paladino on verge of stunning Council victories, Vallone trails in judge race /jobs