www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK Victorious & Defi ant BIG COURT WIN, BUT DEMANDS FOR BOLDER CHANGE REUTERS/ BRYAN R. SMITH Be Vocal, Exuberant & Safe This Pride Season! Pages 04-15 TS Candii, a leader at DecrimNY, which seeks the full decriminalization of sex work. © GAY CITY NEWS 2020 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME NINETEEN, ISSUE THIRTEEN | JUNE 18 - JUNE 24, 2020 /www.GayCityNews.com