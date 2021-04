www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK Women in EDM History 28 Cops in Trawick Case Won’t Be Punished 12 Two Trans Murders in NC 8 A GUILTY VERDICT AND A LONG ROAD AHEAD COMMUNITY RESPONDS TO CHAUVIN TRIAL Page 05 NYC’s #1 Source for Political & Election News REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT PoliticsNYnews PoliticsNYnews PoliticsNYnews PoliticsNY.com © GAY CITY NEWS 2021 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME TWENTY, ISSUE EIGHT | APRIL 22 - MAY 5, 2021 /www.GayCityNews.com