Volume 41 Number 33 Aug. 13-19, 2021
SERVING THROGGS NECK, PELHAM BAY, COUNTRY CLUB, CITY ISLAND, WESTCHESTER SQUARE, MORRIS PARK, VAN NEST, PELHAM PARKWAY, CASTLE HILL, ALLERTON
FOOD FIGHT
On Tuesday, Aug. 10, residents of Throggs Neck rally in front of the Super Foodtown on Bruckner Boulevard to protest a New York City Planning proposal that would demolish the supermarket
for the construction of a multi-story apartment building. The fi rst fl oor would again support a supermarket, according to the submitted plans. Pictured (starting second from
right) Aleksander Mici, Republican candidate for City Council and organizer of the event; Bob Jaen, director of the Throggs Neck Business Impovement District; and John Cerini, owner of
Capital Shield Insurance Brokerage. See story in next week’s edition. Photo Aracelis Batista
