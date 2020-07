Volume 40 Number 29 July 17-23, 2020 BXTIMES.COM 75¢ CHECK OUT OUR NEW WEBSITE AT BXTIMES.COM SERVING THROGGS NECK, PELHAM BAY, COUNTRY CLUB, CITY ISLAND, WESTCHESTER SQUARE, MORRIS PARK, VAN NEST, PELHAM PARKWAY, CASTLE HILL, ALLERTON COVID FREE Williamsbridge Center celebrates zero COVID patients. Page 3 Williamsbridge Center on Tomlinson Avenue now has zero patients or staff with COVID-19. Courtesy of Williamsbridge Center NYBG President and CEO steps down P6 The Hub Faces challenging future P8 /BXTIMES.COM