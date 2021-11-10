Join Us at Making Strides in the Bronx • Stop by for your selfie at the Pink Chair.
• Sunday, October 17, 8AM – 12PM
• Orchard Beach, 1 Orchard Beach Road
This week’s Pink Paper, in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is sponsored by MetroPlusHealth.
Volume 27 Number 42
Oct. 15-21, 2021 FREE
SERVING PARKCHESTER, HUNTS POINT, FORDHAM SOUTH, GRAND CONCOURSE, FORDHAM NORTH, BRONX NORTH, CO-OP CITY
LET NOTHING STOP YOU FROM
beating Breast Cancer
W e ’re honored once again to commemorate
Breast Cancer Awareness
Month this October by presenting you with
our annual “pink paper” dedicated to those
fighting breast cancer, and designed to help
you overcome this killer illness.
This year’s special issue comes at a
remarkable time in our history. The vaccination
effort is continuing to help our society
overcome COVID-19, one rolled up sleeve at a
time. Society is reopening piece by piece and
day by day — we’re all getting back to the
lives we used to enjoy, full of family gatherings,
restaurant outings, vacations and other
special occasions.
While COVID-19 has dominated our lives
for nearly two years now, we must not forget
the dangers of breast cancer that have always
been in the background of the global pandemic.
The disease continues to afflict close to
3 million women and men in America each
year, and a horrific side effect of the pandemic
has been delays in proper testing and
treatment for breast cancer.
Time is critical in the fight against breast
cancer. Every week or month a case goes undiagnosed
could mean the difference between
life and death. Simply put, the earlier breast
cancer is detected, the better the odds are of
defeating it.
As we finally get closer to the day that we
put COVID-19 behind us, we must redouble
our focus toward overcoming breast cancer.
So if you’ve been putting off that mammogram,
now’s the time to schedule one.
If you are at higher risk of contracting
breast cancer due to family history or other
factors, make sure you self-test and see your
doctor regularly.
Physicians, nurses and radiologists all
across the city are doing everything they can
to make their facilities safe. Let them help
you and provide the best care possible so you
can live the longest, healthiest life you can.
Lastly, if you haven’t received a COVID-19
vaccine yet, please get one so you can protect
yourself, your loved ones and all those caring
for breast cancer survivors.
We can beat COVID-19 and breast cancer
together. Let’s continue staying strong, proud
and safe!
Victoria Schneps
Joshua Schneps
Co-Publishers
