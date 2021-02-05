WE’RE CELEBRATING NATIONAL WEAR RED DAY - FEBRUARY 5, 2021
Volume 27 Number 6
February 5-11, 2021
‘Go Red’ this Friday to help stay heart healthy and save lives
Regardless of where you
plays a role; what you eat,
are this Friday, put on your
what you weigh, what you
favorite shade of crimson
do and whether you smoke
during “National Wear Red
are all potential risk factors.
Day,” the American Heart
Association’s annual
One in three women, on
awareness campaign held
average, die of heart disease
on the first Friday ever February.
and stroke every year,
according to the American
Traditionally, you would
Heart Association. These
see a sea of red out in the
silent killers constitute
streets and workplaces
the leading cause of death
of New York City. The
among American women
COVID-19 pandemic, of
— and yet, most of these
course, has changed the
tragedies can be avoided
dynamic, with so many of
through early detection and
us working these days from
treatment.
the comforts of home while
It’s important to know
staying safe.
the symptoms of a possible
Yet this change shouldn’t
heart attack. The life you
stop us from observing this
save could be your own, or
important custom to raise
someone you love.
public awareness about
The symptoms include
the risks of heart disease,
pain or uncomfortable pressure
particularly among women.
in the center of your
chest; pain or discomfort in
the arms, back, neck or jaw;
shortness of breath; a cold
sweat; nausea; vomiting;
and lightheadedness.
Chest pain is the most
common heart attack symptom
for everyone, but the
American Heart Association
notes that women are
often more likely to suffer
other common symptoms.
If you or someone you
love experiences potential
heart attack symptoms,
don’t waste time. Call 911,
go to a hospital and get
treatment. Every second
counts. It could mean the
difference between life and
death.
Knowing the symptoms
of heart disease, along with
advanced medical care in
recent years, have helped
millions of people overcome
the odds and live long lives.
Of course, all of us can do
plenty in our own lives to
be healthy — such as watching
our diets, getting more
exercise, putting down cigarettes
and cigars for good,
and going for annual checkups.
We appreciate everyone
wearing red this Friday, and
urge them to continue supporting
the American Heart
Association any way they
can. Donate to the association’s
“Go Red For Women”
campaign online at heart.
org You can also spread
the word through social
media by using the hashtag
#WearRedandGive.
Thanks to all for your
support of this wonderful
campaign. Take good care!
— Joshua and Victoria
Schneps
