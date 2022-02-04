WE’RE CELEBRATING NATIONAL WEAR RED DAY - FEBRUARY 4, 2022
PAINT THE TOWN RED FOR WOMEN’S HEART HEALTH
“GO RED FOR WOMEN DAY” THIS FRIDAY
BY MEAGHAN MCGOLDRICK
The color red is quite
symbolic for the month
of February. For many, it’s
the color of love, serving
as a nod to Valentine’s
Day on Feb. 14 or the start
of the Lunar New Year,
which began earlier this
week. But there’s another
reason you might want to
wear red on Friday.
Feb. 4 is National Wear
Red Day, the American
Heart Association’s annual
awareness campaign
held on the first Friday of
every February.
Traditionally, thousands
of Americans across
the country — in classrooms,
workplaces, and
on the streets — don the
color red in order to raise
and spread awareness of
heart disease and stroke,
in hopes of eradicating
the issues which plague
millions of people, especially
women, all over the
nation.
While the COVID-19
pandemic has changed
the dynamic of the yearly
commemoration, there
are still ways to show your
support no matter where
you’re working from, or
how you’re spending your
days.
This week, Schneps
Media will be “Going
Red” in support of American
Heart Month and the
American Heart Association’s
goal of reducing
death and disability from
cardiovascular disease.
In line with other
“hearty” events this
month (like Cupid’s big
day), National Wear Red
Day shines a needed light
on women’s heart health.
As the American Heart
Association so beautifully
puts it, “Women have
been the heartbeats of
the home since the beginning,
playing multiple
roles as mothers, daughters,
sisters, counselors,
providers, and protectors.
National Wear Red Day
is a beautiful first step in
giving women the world
over the critical heart
health information and
services they need and
deserve.”
We couldn’t agree
more.
February was declared
American Heart Month in
1964 by President Lyndon
B. Johnson. Since then,
great strides have been
made in the fight against
heart disease — but crucial
work remains.
One in three women,
on average, die of heart
disease or stroke each
year, according to the
American Heart Association.
These silent killers
constitute the leading
cause of death among
American women —
and yet, most of these
tragedies can be avoided
through early detection
and treatment.
Knowing the symptoms
of heart disease,
along with advanced medical
care in recent years,
have helped millions of
people overcome the odds
and live long lines.
This American Heart
Month, we ask that you
join us in studying up on
the symptoms of heart
disease — chest pain is
the most common — and
taking steps in each of our
own lives to be healthier.
Let’s make it more than a
New Year’s Resolution.
We also ask that you
join us this National Wear
Red Day by rocking your
reddest red — whether
it’s a shade of lipstick, a
chic pair of pants, a bright
crimson sweater or your
favorite hat.
Let’s paint the town
red!
