As cinemas across the nation welcome movie-lovers back, Regal's new 4DX theater at Tangram opened its doors for the first time on Friday, Nov. 12. Downtown Flushing had been without a movie theater for over 35 years, following the closure of the historic RKO Keith Theater. Regal Tangram, located at 133-36 37th Ave., is the first movie theater to open in Flushing since then and will be the borough's first 4DX movie theater. "When the historic RKO Keith Theater closed in 1986, Downtown Flushing was, and has been, at a loss without a movie theater," said Helen Lee, executive vice president of F&T Group. "It was a high priority for us to bring a stateof the-art cinematic experience back to the community." Tangram's 36,000-squarefoot Regal theatre has seven screens and will feature a 4DX auditorium with groundbreaking cinema technology, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibration and scents. The theater will feature a full-service bar and signature concession stand favorites including Pepsi soft drinks, fresh popcorn and candy, along with a kitchen serving hot food including chicken Regal's new 4DX theater at Tangram in Flushing opened on Friday, Nov. 12. Photo courtesy of Tangram tenders, beer-battered fries, Angus cheeseburgers and mozzarella sticks. In celebration of opening the new state-of-the-art theater, moviegoers will be able to enjoy all movies for only $3 starting Friday, Nov. 12, through Wednesday, Nov. 17. "As we open our brandnew Tangram theater, we are showcasing the latest innovations to the theatrical experience," said Richard Grover, vice president of communications at Regal. "This theater represents the future of moviegoing with top-of-line technology and amenities including a 4DX auditorium." Guests enter into a stateof the-art lobby, complete with LED and digital signage designed as a modern and inviting setting to experience the latest Hollywood blockbusters. The theater is part of the Tangram project, a mixed-use development project located in the heart of Downtown Flushing. In addition to the new movie theater, Tangram encompasses 324 luxury residences, 48 office condos, a four-star branded lifestyle hotel, a 27,000-square-foot food court, beer garden and an array of international and domestic shops and brands. For a complete list of movies and showtimes, visit regmovies. com or download the Regal mobile app.