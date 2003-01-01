GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM
Jan. 28 - Feb. 3, 2022
A rendering of the Douglaston Library Courtesy of the Department of Design and Construction
Community Board 11 votes in favor of $25 million reconstruction
plan to update design of Douglaston-Little Neck Library
BY JENNA BAGCAL
Earlier this month, Community Board 11 approved
design plans for the reconstruction of the
Douglaston-Little Neck library, slated to completely
replace the original structure that was built in
1963.
On Monday, Jan. 3, board members voted in approval
of the $25 million, 11,500-square-foot project
for the 249-01 Northern Blvd. building that will feature
three floors and a children’s open-air garden.
The building will be compliant with the Americans
with Disabilities Act.
Renderings for the Queens Public Library
branch were unveiled back in November 2021 and
CB 11’s Library Committee recommended the plan
at its Dec. 21 meeting.
QPL commissioned BKSK Architects to create
the library design, with construction planned to
begin in late 2023 and finish in mid-2026. According
to BKSK’s website, the firm specializes in sustainability,
preservation, community and planning
and they have had past experience with building
libraries.
The planned library will have a LEED certification,
the most widely used green building rating
system in the world. Short for “leadership in energy
and environmental design,” LEED certification
is used to create healthy, highly efficient and costsaving
green buildings.
The Queens Chronicle reported that the certification
is made possible by a green roof on the first
floor and a rooftop garden on the second floor.
