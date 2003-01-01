A LOOK BACK AT THE TOP STORIES FROM 2021: SEE INSIDE
Dec. 31, 2021 - Jan. 6, 2022
ST. JOHN’S EPISCOPAL HOSPITAL HOSTS
ANNUAL CHILDREN’S HOLIDAY EVENT
BY BILL PARRY
More than 300 children
received holiday presents
Monday at the St. John’s
Episcopal Hospital annual
toy grab-and-go event in Far
Rockaway.
Through its recently established
St. John’s ICARE
Foundation, the gifts were
generously donated by hospital
staff, the public, and
the global toy and entertainment
company Spin Master
which sent Chase — the German
shepherd from the popular
children’s television
show “Paw Patrol” — who
was on hand to meet, greet
and pose for photos with the
children, and to distribute
presents and books.
Chase made a surprise
visit to the St. John’s
Medical Group’s pediatric
practice located at 495 Beach
19th St.
“It brings us great joy to
know that we are able to give
back to the communities we
serve, especially during the
holidays,” St. John’s ICARE
Foundation Executive Director
Nancy Leghart said.
“The feeling that comes over
you when seeing the looks of
joy on the faces of children
when they receive presents
is priceless because you
know that you made a positive
impact on someone’s
life.” With the COVID-19 pandemic
in mind, parents and
guardians were able to register
for the annual toy distribution
through an online
form that allotted them a select
time to arrive and pick
up their gifts.
“This event serves as an
example of how St. John’s
Episcopal Hospital is more
Chase of “Paw Patrol” greets children to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital’s annual children’s holiday event.
than just a hospital,” St.
John’s ICARE Foundation
President Renee Hastick-
Motes said. “We are an organization
that cares about the
whole person. Having good
health is more than a physical
thing, there is also a social
component to it as well.
I am glad that we are able to
not only address the health
needs of our community but
partner and support those
other social determinants of
health.”
In addition to raising
donations for this year’s
Children’s Holiday Annual
event, St. John’s ICARE
Foundation recently raised
$20,000 to provide Doula
Care services at no cost to
women who give birth at St
John’s.
To make a donation to the
St. John’s ICARE Foundation,
visit bit.ly/3pEb8Wc.
Reach reporter Bill
Parry by e-mail at bparry@
schnepsmedia.com or by
phone at (718) 260–4538.
Photos courtesy of St. John’s Episcopal Hospital
