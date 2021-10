SHB HB QNS.COM UPDATED DAILY Volume 15 • Number 48 • October 28-November 3, 2021 68 PAGES Photo via Getty Images From the streets to City Hall, Jumaane is fighting for New Yorkers and delivering real results. SPECIAL SECTIONS: POLITICS Page 19 | KIDS & EDUCATION Page 41 | BUZZ Page 47 jumaanewilliams.com /QNS.COM