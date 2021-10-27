QNS.COM UPDATED DAILY
Tony Avella
DEMOCRAT FOR NEW YORK CITY COUNCIL
Experience Matters Column A
As our next City Councilman,
Tony Avella will:
VOTE NO
on any Property Tax increases that
unfairly raise the cost of living for
families in Northeast Queens.
FIGHT TO PROTECT
funding for the NYPD to keep our
streets safe, and increase penalties for
hate crimes.
DEFEND
our neighborhoods from overdevelopment
, and protect our quality of life.
BRING BACK
much needed community programs
like shoveling for seniors and
graffiti removal.
SPOOKY
SEASON
We need Tony Back fighting for us. Vote Democrat Tony Avella on Row A
Early Voting starts Oct 23rd, Election Day is Nov. 2nd!
Paid for by Tony Avella for NYC
General Election
Vote
Democrat
SHB
Photo via Getty Images
What you can do in Queens
to celebrate Halloween
Page 41
HB
Volume 15 • Number 47 • October 21-October 27, 2021
60 PAGES
EARLY VOTING starts Oct. 23. VOTE! SEE INSIDE
Now open in Kew Gardens too.
orlincohen.com
Kickboxing knock
out your knee?
We’ve Got Specialists
For That SM
/QNS.COM
/orlincohen.com