QNS.COM UPDATED DAILY Volume 16 • Number 19 • April 8-April 15, 2022 56 PAGES Photo by Gabriele Holtermann ‘THE REAL DEAL’ First comprehensive women’s health center opens in the Rockaways Page 14 WINNERS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED! SEE IF YOUR FAVORITES WON BY HEADING TO 2022 BESTOF.QNS.COM @bestoftheboro SPECIAL POLITICS |COLLEGE GUIDE |BUZZ SECTIONS: Page 17 Page 33 Page 39 /QNS.COM