Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com NYC's Largest Real Estate Section 50¢ VOL. 113, NO. 19 DECEMBER 16-22, 2021 Gift guides, best movies to stream and more SEE HOLIDAY SECTION PAGES 21-41 Driver fatally strikes elderly woman in Middle Village A Ridgewood farmhouse that harvested history: Our Neighborhood: The Way it Was — Pages 42-43 Photo by Kevin Ryan/Holden’s offi ce A LASTING LEGACY Middle Village street named aftft er former councilman Page 4 SINCE 1908 BY BILL PARRY BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for the driver of a blue sedan that struck and killed a 79-year-old woman as she crossed Cooper Avenue in Middle Village and drove off into the night. Helena Conti, of Dartmouth Street in Forest Hills, had just parked her car across the street from St. John’s Cemetery just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, and was crossing mid-block near 84rd Street when the car, traveling eastbound on Cooper Avenue, rammed into her before racing off , according to the NYPD. Offi cers responded to the scene and discovered the victim lying in the roadway with severe trauma to her body. EMS transported her to Elmhurst Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad. Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. See Centerfold Your Neighborhood Market WE GLADLY ACCEPT: • U.S.D.A. FOOD STAMPS • W.I.C. • Debit Cards • Master Card • Visa • American Express STORE HOURS: • Mon.-Sat. 7am - 10pm »Sun, 7am-9pm 66-64 Fresh Pond Road Ridgewood, NY 11385 TEL: (718) 386-2907 • FAX (718) 586-3194 (LOCATED ON FRESH POND R.D. & MADISON STREET) For This Week's Specials Merry Christmas And Happy New Year To All From Everyone At Valentino's link