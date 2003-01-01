Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 113, NO. 17 DECEMBER 2-8, 2021
City officials push
new mandates as
omicron variant
looms
Page 4
Ridgewood man
describes what it’s
like living in city-run
homeless shelters
Page 16
Bald-headed
man assaults
M train rider
in Ridgewood
This Woodhaven hospital tripled NYC’s ability to treat tuberculosis: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — Page 29
Photo courtesy of cypresscentralgarden/Instagram
MAKING
PROGRESS
Stop & Shop working with Glendale residents to start
community garden
See Page 16
SINCE 1908
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
Police from the 104th Precinct in
Ridgewood and Transit District
33 are looking for a man who allegedly
assaulted a woman in broad
daylight aboard an M train last month.
The incident occurred around 3:15
p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, when a
bald-headed white man approached a
64-year-old woman as the M train was
approaching the Seneca Avenue subway
station in Ridgewood. The suspect attempted
to remove the woman’s handbag.
She tried to leave the subway car when
it entered the station, but the assailant
pulled her back in and punched her in
the head, police said.
The M train then pulled out of the Seneca
Avenue station, and when it reached
the Myrtle Avenue/Wyckoff Avenue
station, the suspect jumped out and
fl ed with the woman’s handbag. EMS
responded and transported the victim
to an area hospital with contusions on
her head, police said.
The NYPD released surveillance
video of the suspect, who was seen wearing
a dark T-shirt under a gray hoodie
and dark jacket.
He was also wearing blue jeans and
black and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to
call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline
at 800-577-TIPS.
