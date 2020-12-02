Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
SINCE 1908
50¢
VOL. 112, NO. 17 NOVEMBER 26-DECEMBER 2, 2020
THE SEASON OF GIVING
Moses
Dean by Photo Cuomo warns
of COVID-19
spike after
holidays
Page 3
The iceman cometh in Ridgewood: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — See Page 20 Middle Village Kiwanis Club donates food
to community members in need
See Page 7
BY JACOB KAYE
EDITORIAL@QNS.COM
@QNS
The FDNY is investigating the cause of an early morning
blaze in Glendale over the weekend.
On Saturday, Nov. 21, around 3:30 a.m., the fi re
department received calls regarding a fi re inside of 88-07
Aubrey Ave., according to the FDNY.
With 12 units and around 60 emergency responders at
the scene, the fi re inside the two-story home was placed
under control less than an hour later, around 4:15 a.m.,
authorities said.
No residents or fi re department personnel were injured
during the fi re.
The fi re marshal will determine the cause of the fi re.
FDNY fi ghts
off Glendale
house fi re
Holden hosts
Thanksgiving
giveaway in
Middle Village
Page 22
link
/QNS.com
link