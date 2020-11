Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com NYC's Largest Real Estate Section SINCE 1908 50¢ VOL. 112, NO. 17 NOVEMBER 26-DECEMBER 2, 2020 THE SEASON OF GIVING Moses Dean by Photo Cuomo warns of COVID-19 spike after holidays Page 3 The iceman cometh in Ridgewood: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — See Page 20 Middle Village Kiwanis Club donates food to community members in need See Page 7 BY JACOB KAYE EDITORIAL@QNS.COM @QNS The FDNY is investigating the cause of an early morning blaze in Glendale over the weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 21, around 3:30 a.m., the fi re department received calls regarding a fi re inside of 88-07 Aubrey Ave., according to the FDNY. With 12 units and around 60 emergency responders at the scene, the fi re inside the two-story home was placed under control less than an hour later, around 4:15 a.m., authorities said. No residents or fi re department personnel were injured during the fi re. The fi re marshal will determine the cause of the fi re. FDNY fi ghts off Glendale house fi re Holden hosts Thanksgiving giveaway in Middle Village Page 22 link