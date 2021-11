Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours! NYC's Largest Real Estate Section 50¢ VOL. 113, NO. 16 NOVEMBER 25 - DECEMBER 1, 2021 Ridgewood school renamed after former superintendent Page 2 NYPD should do more about noise complaints in district: Holden Page 6 Eight students stunned after Taser struck metal fence at R’wood school Rise of the Myrtle Avenue Line, and the fall of transit service in 1918: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — Pages 26-27 Courtesy of Holden’s offi ce ‘DISTURBED AND ANGRY’ Five arrested aftft er riots erupt in Middle Village following Kyle Rittenhouse verdict See Page 4 SINCE 1908 BY JULIA MORO EDITORIAL@QNS.COM @QNS Eight students were leaning on a fence during recess at P.S. 305 in Ridgewood when a Taser struck the metal and shocked them on the aft ernoon of Thursday, Nov. 18. Police from the 104th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault with a weapon in front of 360 Seneca Ave. in Ridgewood. According to the NYPD, a school aid informed offi cers that two older kids were seen fi ring the Taser at the fence and then fl ed thereaft er. A 15-year-old received a juvenile report and was released from police custody. Four girls and four boys, all between ages 8 and 10, were taken to Wyckoff Medical Center, but did not sustain any injuries. “The safety of our students is paramount, and school safety immediately responded to an incident during recess,” a Department of Education spokesperson said. “We are assisting the NYPD with an investigation, and out of an abundance of caution, the involved young people were transported to a local hospital with no injuries.” A police investigation is ongoing. HURRY UP AND VOTE! VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE PIZZA PARLORS, PLASTIC SURGEONS, PET GROOMERS & MUCH MORE THROUGH NOVEMBER 30TH AT BESTOF.QNS.COM To see winners and keep up to date with the competition, follow us @bestoftheboro 2022 link