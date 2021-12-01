Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!
Ridgewood
school renamed
after former
superintendent
NYPD should do
more about noise
complaints in
district: Holden
Eight students
stunned after
Taser struck
metal fence at
R’wood school
Rise of the Myrtle Avenue Line, and the fall of transit service in 1918: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — Pages 26-27
‘DISTURBED AND ANGRY’
Five arrested aftft er riots erupt in Middle Village following Kyle
Rittenhouse verdict
BY JULIA MORO
Eight students were leaning on a
fence during recess at P.S. 305
in Ridgewood when a Taser
struck the metal and shocked them
on the aft ernoon of Thursday, Nov. 18.
Police from the 104th Precinct
responded to a 911 call of an assault
with a weapon in front of 360 Seneca
Ave. in Ridgewood.
According to the NYPD, a school
aid informed offi cers that two older
kids were seen fi ring the Taser at
the fence and then fl ed thereaft er.
A 15-year-old received a juvenile
report and was released from police
custody.
Four girls and four boys, all between
ages 8 and 10, were taken to
Wyckoff Medical Center, but did not
sustain any injuries.
“The safety of our students is
paramount, and school safety immediately
responded to an incident
during recess,” a Department of
Education spokesperson said. “We
are assisting the NYPD with an investigation,
and out of an abundance of
caution, the involved young people
were transported to a local hospital
with no injuries.”
A police investigation is ongoing.
