VOL. 113, NO. 13 NOVEMBER 4-10, 2021
Glendale
Public Library
reopens after
renovations
Ridgewood residents
show off their pups
in costume during
Halloween parade
Community
Board 5’s
monthly
meeting set
for Nov. 10
Famous toy can be traced back to Woodhaven native: Our Neighborhood: The Way it Was — Page 22
Photo by Andrew Kelly/Reuters
ADAMS’
APPLE
Adams poised to be NYC’s next mayor
See local and citywide election coverage inside
SINCE 1908
BY JULIA MORO
Community Board 5 will
hold its virtual meeting on
Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 7:30
p.m. to discuss applications for new
developments in the community.
The board will review the Zoning
and Land Use Committee’s report
on applications to allow developments
at 1718 Decatur St. and 1112
Wyckoff Ave. According to the
Department of Building’s website,
both addresses are currently family
dwellings.
Members of the public can view
the meeting via YouTube. The link
to the video will also be posted on
the CB5Q homepage at nyc.gov/
qnscb5.
Anyone wishing to address the
board during the public forum
portion of the meeting is asked to
submit a typed statement, by email,
to qn05@cb.nyc.gov no later than
2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, so
that it can be read into the record
during the meeting.
