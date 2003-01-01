Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
OCTOBER 15-21, 2020
PAID FOR BY AARP
As our nation battles a pandemic and economic downturn, the health and
financial security of voters over 50 are on the line. That’s why AARP New York is
fighting for your voice to be heard.
AARP New York wants to make sure that you know all of your voting options
and that all Americans—from working parents to family
caregivers to seniors in nursing homes—can vote safely
whether they choose to vote from home or in-person.
For more information on how you can vote
safely and make your voice heard, visit
aarp.org/NYvotes
facebook.com/AARPNY
@AARPNY | aarp.org/NY
