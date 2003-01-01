Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 112, NO. 10 OCTOBER 8-14, 2020
‘DO BETTER’
Middle Village parents protest over lack
of live instruction for blended learning
students
See Page 14
Salvatore Larussa
Dance Theater
hosts free annual
show
Page 6
What you need to
know about voting
this election
season
Page 7
Thief breaks
into six R’wood
homes: NYPD
The growth of Glendale’s neighborhoods: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — See Page 22
Photo by Angélica Acevedo
a
SINCE 1908
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
The police are looking for a man
behind a string of six home burglaries
in Ridgewood during September.
The thief, who has a propensity
for stealing jewelry, has made off with
nearly $20,000 worth of cash and jewelry,
according to the NYPD.
On Sept. 1, around 5:30 p.m., an unifi
ed man broke into a home located at
586 Grandview Ave., according to the
police. The man made off with a safe
containing personal documents and
around $4,500 worth of jewelry, cops
said. On Wednesday, Sept. 9, around 4
p.m., the man broke into a house at 1682
Grove St., and stole around $3,500 worth
of jewelry, according to the police.
A few days later, on Monday, Sept. 14,
around 4:40 p.m., the man snuck into
a home located at 576 Woodward Ave.,
and stole a safe containing documents,
police said.
The following week, on Monday, Sept.
21, around 7 a.m., cops said the man broke
into 1871 Bleecker St., and took cash and
around $2,200 worth of jewelry.
For his last caper, the man struck
twice in one day.
On Thursday, Sept. 21, the thief broke
into 1675 Woodbine St. around 3:30 p.m.,
and stole cash and around $5,750 worth
of jewelry, according to the authorities.
Making his way down the block,
the man broke into 1671 Woodbine St.,
around two hours later and stole cash
and around $3,700 worth of jewelry,
police said.
