VOL. 112, NO. 52 JULY 29 – AUGUST 4, 2021
Suspect sought
in stabbing
near the
Sunnyside
Arch: NYPD
Queens Council
on the Arts has
new home
Page 15
Teens
arrested in
Middle Village
beating
Page 2
The ‘Glendale Gnome’ who became a Yankee legend: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — See Page 22
courtesy of Rob Anderson
INTERACTIVE MURAL
Rego Center mall to unveil new
community mural
See Page 4
SINCE 1908
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
Police from the 108th Precinct are looking for
a man in connection with a robbery and assault
just steps away from the iconic Sunnyside
Arch early in the morning of Saturday, July 17.
The suspect could be seen on a surveillance
camera as he approached a 51-year-old man in
front of a storefront at 46-12 Greenpoint Ave. just
before 2 a.m. on July 17, and attempted to make off
with the victim’s scooter.
Aft er initial resistance from the man, the
assailant pulled a knife and stabbed him in the
torso and slashed him in the neck before wrestling
the scooter away and fl eeing in an unknown
direction, according to the NYPD.
EMS responded to the scene and transported
the victim to Elmhurst General Hospital where
he was reported to be in stable condition, police
said.
The suspect wore a backpack and was wearing
a dark T-shirt and jeans with dark sneakers.
No arrests have been made and the investigation
is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity
of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s
Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477)
or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public
can also submit their tips by logging onto the
CrimeStoppers website atnypdcrimestoppers.
com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
