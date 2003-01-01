Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
50¢
VOL. 112, NO. 51 JULY 22-28, 2021
Crowley concedes
Queens borough
president race to
Richards
Page 7
Driver fatally
strikes man
who was lying
in street in
Ridgewood
Serving up the history of a classic Glendale restaurant: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — See Pages 18-19
Courtesy of Glendale Kiwanis
HELPING OUT!
Glendale community group delivers giftft s to 50 new mothers
at the Wyckoffff Heights Medical Center
See Page 6
SINCE 1908
BY KEVIN DUGGAN
EDITORIAL@QNS.COM
@QNS
A driver fatally ran over a young
man lying in the middle of a
street near the Queens/Brooklyn
border early Sunday morning,
according to the NYPD.
Jose Flores-Sanches, 29, was
lying on his back in the crosswalk
at Menahan Street in Ridgewood at
2:37 a.m. on July 18, when the 64-yearold
driver heading southeast on Cypress
Avenue turned onto Menahan
Street and struck him with his vehicle,
according to cops.
A police spokesperson said it is
not known why Flores-Sanches was
splayed out on the road just two
blocks away from his Greene Avenue
home in Bushwick before the collision.
The driver remained on the scene
and police have not made any arrests.
Over the past decade, there has
only been one other collision with
three people injured at that intersection,
according to data collected by
NYC Crash Mapper, a relatively low
number compared to just down the
block at Grove Street, where there
have been seven crashes with seven
injured and one person killed since
2011.
WE GLADLY ACCEPT:
• U.S.D.A. FOOD STAMPS • W.I.C. • Debit Cards
• Master Card • Visa • American Express
STORE HOURS:
• Mon.-Sat. 7am - 10pm »Sun, 7am-9pm
Your Neighborhood Market
66-64 Fresh Pond Road
Ridgewood, NY 11385
TEL: (718) 386-2907 • FAX (718) 586-3194
(LOCATED ON FRESH POND R.D. & MADISON STREET)
See Centerfold
For This Week's Specials
Summer
SPECIAL
link
/QNS.com
link