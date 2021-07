Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com NYC's Largest Real Estate Section 50¢ VOL. 112, NO. 51 JULY 22-28, 2021 Crowley concedes Queens borough president race to Richards Page 7 Driver fatally strikes man who was lying in street in Ridgewood Serving up the history of a classic Glendale restaurant: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — See Pages 18-19 Courtesy of Glendale Kiwanis HELPING OUT! Glendale community group delivers giftft s to 50 new mothers at the Wyckoffff Heights Medical Center See Page 6 SINCE 1908 BY KEVIN DUGGAN EDITORIAL@QNS.COM @QNS A driver fatally ran over a young man lying in the middle of a street near the Queens/Brooklyn border early Sunday morning, according to the NYPD. Jose Flores-Sanches, 29, was lying on his back in the crosswalk at Menahan Street in Ridgewood at 2:37 a.m. on July 18, when the 64-yearold driver heading southeast on Cypress Avenue turned onto Menahan Street and struck him with his vehicle, according to cops. A police spokesperson said it is not known why Flores-Sanches was splayed out on the road just two blocks away from his Greene Avenue home in Bushwick before the collision. The driver remained on the scene and police have not made any arrests. Over the past decade, there has only been one other collision with three people injured at that intersection, according to data collected by NYC Crash Mapper, a relatively low number compared to just down the block at Grove Street, where there have been seven crashes with seven injured and one person killed since 2011. WE GLADLY ACCEPT: • U.S.D.A. FOOD STAMPS • W.I.C. • Debit Cards • Master Card • Visa • American Express STORE HOURS: • Mon.-Sat. 7am - 10pm »Sun, 7am-9pm Your Neighborhood Market 66-64 Fresh Pond Road Ridgewood, NY 11385 TEL: (718) 386-2907 • FAX (718) 586-3194 (LOCATED ON FRESH POND R.D. & MADISON STREET) See Centerfold For This Week's Specials Summer SPECIAL link