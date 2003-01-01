Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
50¢
VOL. 112 NO. 48 JULY 1-7, 2021
‘THANK YOU!’
ce
offi Addabbo’s Senator Queens offiffi cials honor 104th Precinct crossing guards
of Courtesy Legislation to increase fines for illegally modified cars awaits Cuomo’s signature : See Page 3 Queens Criminal Court dismisses thousands of low-level marijuana cases
Neir’s Tavern
to unveil mural
encapsulating its
history
Page 14
See Page 6
SINCE 1908
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
Thousands of misdemeanor marijuana cases were
dismissed and sealed in Queens Criminal Court
last week aft er District Attorney Melinda Katz
appeared virtually before Judge Jerry Iannece.
Katz asked the court to dismiss 894 cases involving
defendants who are awaiting arraignment on desk appearance
tickets and summonses; have cases presently
pending in criminal court; have previously pleaded
guilty to marijuana charges; and/or have outstanding
warrants for marijuana and marijuana-related
off enses.
The DA requested that all warrants be vacated and
the cases dismissed and sealed. Additionally, 2,361
cases where defendants were issued summonses for
marijuana off enses and currently have outstanding
warrants. The DA asked the court to dismiss and seal
the cases.
“For many years, I have advocated for the decriminalization
of recreational marijuana use and other
low-level, marijuana-related off enses. Since taking
offi ce, I have declined to prosecute these cases for the
signifi cant reason that criminalization of marijuana
had a disproportionate impact on communities of color.”
Construction
begins on
boroughbased
jail
Page 8
link
/QNS.com
link