'THANK YOU!' Senator Addabbo's office Courtesy of Queens officials honor 104th Precinct crossing guards Legislation to increase fines for illegally modified cars awaits Cuomo's signature : See Page 3 Queens Criminal Court dismisses thousands of low-level marijuana cases Neir's Tavern to unveil mural encapsulating its history Page 14 See Page 6 BY BILL PARRY BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM Thousands of misdemeanor marijuana cases were dismissed and sealed in Queens Criminal Court last week after District Attorney Melinda Katz appeared virtually before Judge Jerry Iannece. Katz asked the court to dismiss 894 cases involving defendants who are awaiting arraignment on desk appearance tickets and summonses; have cases presently pending in criminal court; have previously pleaded guilty to marijuana charges; and/or have outstanding warrants for marijuana and marijuana-related offenses. The DA requested that all warrants be vacated and the cases dismissed and sealed. Additionally, 2,361 cases where defendants were issued summonses for marijuana offenses and currently have outstanding warrants. The DA asked the court to dismiss and seal the cases. "For many years, I have advocated for the decriminalization of recreational marijuana use and other low-level, marijuana-related offenses. Since taking office, I have declined to prosecute these cases for the significant reason that criminalization of marijuana had a disproportionate impact on communities of color." Construction begins on borough-based jail Page 8