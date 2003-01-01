Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 112, NO. 44 JUNE 3-9, 2021
Maspeth
High School
welcomes new
therapy dog
Page 20
What you need to
know about the
June 22 primary
SEE VOTERS’
GUIDE INSIDE
Man steals
$9,400 worth
of clothing in
Ridgewood
Queens lawmaker’s legislation that would change hospital protocol during a pandemic waits for Cuomo’s signature — Page 27
Photo by Gabriele Holtermann
NEVER FORGET
Allied Veterans Memorial Committee of
Ridgewood & Glendale pays tribute to fallen
soldiers with wreath-laying ceremonies
See Page 15
SINCE 1908
BY JULIA MORO
JMORO@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
Police are looking for an individual
who stole packages of
clothing valued at $9,400 on
the Ridgewood/Maspeth border last
month.
A man entered a commercial
building at 46-55 Metropolitan Ave.
through the front garage around 7
p.m. on May 2, according to offi cials
from the 104 Precinct. The individual
fl ed in an unknown direction but
was caught on surveillance video,
obtained from the incident location.
The suspect is described as being
approximately 25 to 30 years old, 5
feet 6 inches tall and about 170 pounds.
He has a light complexion, brown eyes
and dark curly hair. He was last seen
in a black T-shirt with a red heart on
the front and black shorts.
Police say they believe the man
was acting alone and they have not
noticed a pattern of burglaries in the
area linked to this case.
Anyone with information is asked
to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers
Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or
for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).
People can also submit their tips
by logging onto the Crime Stoppers
website, nypdcrimestoppers.com.
Tips can also be submitted on Twitter
@NYPDTips.
