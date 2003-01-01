Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
50¢
VOL. 112, NO. 42 MAY 20-26, 2021
Neir’s Tavern
receives $40K
national grant
Page 8
New York adopts
new CDC mask
guidelines
Page 3
Two sought in
connection
with robbery
of Rego Park
spa: NYPD
The Lost Battalion and fate of Ridgewood & Glendale Great War soldiers: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — Pages 24-25
Photo via Twitter/@BobHoldenNYC
FINDING
‘FUR-EVER’
HOMES
Middle Village
councilman hosts pet
adoption event
See Page 5
SINCE 1908
BY ANGÉLICA ACEVEDO
AACEVEDO@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
Police are searching for two men
who allegedly posed as police
and robbed a spa in Rego Park
last month.
Two unidentified individuals entered
8151 Spa, located at 85-51 Eliot
Ave., on April 18 at about 10:30 a.m,
authorities say. Once inside, one of
the individuals said he was a police
officer and demanded the money,
police said.
The two then took $1,900 in cash as
well as three cellphones, according
to police.
They then left in a gray, four-door
Ford Focus westbound on Eliot Avenue
toward 85th Street.
Police released a surveillance
video of the incident.
No arrests have been made, and
the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects is
asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers
Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477)
or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips
by logging onto the CrimeStoppers
website atnypdcrimestoppers.com,
or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
