VOL. 112, NO. 41 MAY 13-19, 2021
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
A 38-year-old homeless man is
dead after suffering severe
injuries in a fight he had a
with a homeless acquaintance, who
has been arrested and charged with
his murder in Ridgewood, according
to the police.
On Friday, April 30, around 3 a.m.,
Lukasz Ruszczyk and Piotr Wilk, 35,
were heavily intoxicated and got
into a physical fight on the southwest
corner of Putnam and Forest
avenues, according to the NYPD.
Medical responders were called
to the scene and arrived to find
Ruszczyk with “significant injury,”
police said.
The 38-year-old was taken to
Wyckoff Heights Medical Center,
where he died of his injuries on
Tuesday, May 4.
Wilk, who had been arrested at the
hospital on April 30, was charged
with murder on Tuesday, according
to the NYPD.
Police could not confirm the cause
of the fight.
The investigation is ongoing.
