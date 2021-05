Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com NYC's Largest Real Estate Section 50¢ VOL. 112, NO. 40 MAY 6-12, 2021 An emotional COVID Remembrance Day Page 8 Maspeth H.S. student club cleans graffi ti off local buildings Page 2 Police seek man who snatched safe from home in Glendale These monuments around Woodhaven are dedicated to fallen soldiers: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — Page 34 APhoto by Angélica Acevedo ‘HOUSING IS A HUMAN RIGHT!’ Ridgewood residents march against displacement on International Workers Day See Page 35 SINCE 1908 BY JACOB KAYE JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS Police are on the lookout for the thief who nabbed a safe from inside a home in Glendale over the weekend. According to the authorities, an unidentified man broke into a home located near 60th Place and Grove Street, around 6 p.m., on Saturday, May 1. Getting in the home through a basement window, the man found a safe, which had around $3,000 inside it, cops said. Grabbing the safe, the man fled the home in an unknown direction. As part of their investigation, police recovered surveillance footage of the suspect from around the time and location of the burglary. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website atnypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. Sign up to watch debates online at www.PoliticsNY.com/Debates link