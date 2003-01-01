Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 112, NO. 40 MAY 6-12, 2021
An emotional
COVID
Remembrance
Day
Page 8
Maspeth H.S.
student club
cleans graffi ti off
local buildings
Page 2
Police seek
man who
snatched safe
from home
in Glendale
These monuments around Woodhaven are dedicated to fallen soldiers: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — Page 34
APhoto by Angélica Acevedo
‘HOUSING IS
A HUMAN
RIGHT!’
Ridgewood residents march
against displacement on
International Workers Day
See Page 35
SINCE 1908
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
Police are on the lookout for the
thief who nabbed a safe from
inside a home in Glendale over
the weekend.
According to the authorities, an
unidentified man broke into a home
located near 60th Place and Grove
Street, around 6 p.m., on Saturday,
May 1.
Getting in the home through a
basement window, the man found
a safe, which had around $3,000
inside it, cops said.
Grabbing the safe, the man fled
the home in an unknown direction.
As part of their investigation, police
recovered surveillance footage
of the suspect from around the time
and location of the burglary.
No arrests have been made and
the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects is
asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers
Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477)
or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips
by logging onto the CrimeStoppers
website atnypdcrimestoppers.com,
or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
