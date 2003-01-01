Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
50¢
VOL. 113, NO. 35 APRIL 814, 2022
American Cancer Society’s
annual walk returns to
Juniper Valley Park
Page 4
FDNY battles
massive fi re at
Richmond Hill
warehouse
The best Easter events and activities in Queens — See Page 20
QNS le photo
NO END IN SIGHT
Hundreds of 911 calls, dozens of arrests related to crime spike near
Glendale’s Cooper Avenue shelter
See Page 2
SINCE 1908
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRYSCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
QNS
More than 200 fi refi ghters battled
a massive fi ve-alarm fi re at a
plumbing and electrical warehouse
in Richmond Hill last week, according
to FDNY.
The blaze broke out at 138-18 101st Ave.
at around 6:45 p.m. on March 30, and the
fi rst units began arriving on the scene
three minutes later, fi nding heavy smoke
conditions at the one-story commercial
building that housed a shop and an industrial
warehouse. Firefi ghters were
forced to conduct a defensive attack due
to the threat of a structural collapse, according
to the FDNY.
Firefi ghters had to deal with water
pressure issues with the hydrant mainline,
according to FDNY Acting Chief of
Department John Hodgens, but the Department
of Environmental Protection
solved that and FDNY used fi ve hose lines
to battle the blaze.
The ire went to ive alarms, dispatching
44 units and more than 200
fi refi ghters and EMS personnel. Five
tower ladders were deployed and
the blaze was brought under control
at 1:11 a.m. the next morning, with
two minor injuries to ireighters,
according to an FDNY spokesman.
Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.
