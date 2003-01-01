Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
50¢
VOL. 112, NO. 36 APRIL 8-14, 2021
Firefi ghter hospitalized
after battling two-alarm
blaze in Woodhaven
Page 3
Man attacks
motorist with
tire iron in
Ridgewood:
NYPD
This prestigious artist lived in Woodhaven for nearly 30 years: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — Page 18
Photo courtesy of Vanessa America
NEW BEGINNINGS
Arts shop opens its doors
in Ridgewood
See Page 4
SINCE 1908
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
The NYPD is looking for a tire
iron-wielding man who attacked
a 36-year-old motorist
in Ridgewood last week.
On Thursday, April 1, around
11:25 p.m., a 36-year-old man was
in his car, which wasn’t moving,
near the corner of Amory Court
and Grandview Avenue, according
to law enforcement sources.
An unidentified man in a vehicle
behind the 36-year-old, got out of
his car and hit the 36-year-old’s rear
wheel with a tire iron, according to
the NYPD.
The 36-year-old got out of his car
and was quickly attacked by the
unidentified man, who hit the him
with the tire iron, cutting his elbow,
cops said.
The attacker then got back in his
car and fled the scene northbound
on Grandview Avenue, according
to the police.
The 36-year-old was taken
to Wyckoff Hospital in stable
condition.
No arrests have been made and
the investigation is ongoing.
NYC’s #1 Source for Political & Election News
PoliticsNYnews PoliticsNYnews PoliticsNYnews
PoliticsNY.com
link
/QNS.com
/PoliticsNY.com
link