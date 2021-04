Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com NYC's Largest Real Estate Section 50¢ VOL. 112, NO. 36 APRIL 8-14, 2021 Firefi ghter hospitalized after battling two-alarm blaze in Woodhaven Page 3 Man attacks motorist with tire iron in Ridgewood: NYPD This prestigious artist lived in Woodhaven for nearly 30 years: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — Page 18 Photo courtesy of Vanessa America NEW BEGINNINGS Arts shop opens its doors in Ridgewood See Page 4 SINCE 1908 BY JACOB KAYE JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS The NYPD is looking for a tire iron-wielding man who attacked a 36-year-old motorist in Ridgewood last week. On Thursday, April 1, around 11:25 p.m., a 36-year-old man was in his car, which wasn’t moving, near the corner of Amory Court and Grandview Avenue, according to law enforcement sources. An unidentified man in a vehicle behind the 36-year-old, got out of his car and hit the 36-year-old’s rear wheel with a tire iron, according to the NYPD. The 36-year-old got out of his car and was quickly attacked by the unidentified man, who hit the him with the tire iron, cutting his elbow, cops said. The attacker then got back in his car and fled the scene northbound on Grandview Avenue, according to the police. The 36-year-old was taken to Wyckoff Hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. NYC’s #1 Source for Political & Election News PoliticsNYnews PoliticsNYnews PoliticsNYnews PoliticsNY.com link