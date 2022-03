Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com NYC's Largest Real Estate Section 50¢ VOL. 113, NO. 33 MARCH 2531, 2022 Ridgewood food pantries limit operations as city funding gets cut Page 4 Ridgewood residents call for safety signals at dangerous intersection Page 2 Creep allegedly pleasured himself in front of woman on M train in Middle Village Queens leaders urge state to make drinks-to-go permanent : See Page 6 Photo by Lloyd Mitchell ON THE SCENE Two-alarm fi re at Maspeth jewelry store injures three See Page 3 SINCE 1908 BY BILL PARRY BPARRYSCHNEPSMEDIA.COM QNS Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood and Transit District 33 are looking for an alleged pervert in connection with a public lewdness incident aboard an M train in Middle Village on earlier this month. Just before midnight on March 12, the suspect approached the young woman on a downtown M train at the Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle Village, police said. The man proceeded to expose himself and masturbated in front of the victim before leeing the train at the Metropolitan Avenue station, police said. The woman was not injured during the incident. The NYPD released a photo of the suspect who has unkempt hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a maroon hooded jacket with a black backpack, blue jeans and white sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept conidential. /QNS.com