VOL. 113, NO. 33 MARCH 2531, 2022
Ridgewood food
pantries limit
operations as city
funding gets cut
Page 4
Ridgewood residents
call for safety
signals at dangerous
intersection
Page 2
Creep allegedly
pleasured
himself in front
of woman on
M train in
Middle Village
Queens leaders urge state to make drinks-to-go permanent : See Page 6
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
ON THE
SCENE
Two-alarm fi re at Maspeth
jewelry store injures three
See Page 3
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRYSCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
QNS
Police from the 104th Precinct in
Ridgewood and Transit District 33
are looking for an alleged pervert
in connection with a public lewdness
incident aboard an M train in Middle
Village on earlier this month.
Just before midnight on March 12,
the suspect approached the young
woman on a downtown M train at the
Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle
Village, police said.
The man proceeded to expose himself
and masturbated in front of the victim
before leeing the train at the Metropolitan
Avenue station, police said.
The woman was not injured during
the incident.
The NYPD released a photo of the suspect
who has unkempt hair and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a maroon
hooded jacket with a black backpack,
blue jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects is asked
to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers
Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for
Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips
by logging onto the CrimeStoppers
website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or
on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls and messages are kept
conidential.
