FEBRUARY 24- MARCH 2, 2022

Rego Park thieves nab woman's designer purse, cash

BY JENNA BAGCAL

Police are looking for pair of thieves who stole a designer purse and $200 in cash from a woman in Rego Park earlier this month. According to police reports, a 31-year-old woman was walking on Queens Boulevard near 63rd Avenue just past midnight on Feb. 12, when two men on a moped approached her from behind and forcefully took her $500 Prada purse and $200 in cash from her hand. The thieves then allegedly fl ed northwest on Queens Boulevard. There were no reported injuries as a result of the theft , cops said. The Rego Park thieves were later observed on surveillance video at around 1:38 a.m. trying to use the victim's credit card in a convenience store near Logan Street and Fulton Street in Brooklyn. Police said that the fi rst suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, black gloves and a black balaclava. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket and black balaclava. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confi dential.

Two teens injured aftft er scooter collides with car in Glendale

Holden calls for additional funding for police precinct renovations

Hospitality leaders urge return of to-go alcoholic beverages

When the Ridgewood area mobilized for war: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was