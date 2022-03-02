Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 113, NO. 29 FEBRUARY 24- MARCH 2, 2022
COOPER AVE. COLLISION
Rego Park
thieves nab
woman’s
designer
purse, cash
Pozarycki
Two teens injured aftft er scooter
David collides with car in Glendale
Holden calls for
Hospitality leaders
additional funding
urge return of
for police precinct
to-go alcoholic
renovations
beverages
When the Ridgewood area mobilized for war: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — Pages 17-18 SINCE 1908
BY JENNA BAGCAL
JBAGCAL@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@JENNA_BAGCAL
Police are looking for pair of
thieves who stole a designer
purse and $200 in cash from
a woman in Rego Park earlier this
month.
According to police reports, a
31-year-old woman was walking on
Queens Boulevard near 63rd Avenue
just past midnight on Feb. 12, when
two men on a moped approached her
from behind and forcefully took her
$500 Prada purse and $200 in cash
from her hand. The thieves then
allegedly fl ed northwest on Queens
Boulevard.
There were no reported injuries as
a result of the theft , cops said.
The Rego Park thieves were later
observed on surveillance video at
around 1:38 a.m. trying to use the
victim’s credit card in a convenience
store near Logan Street and Fulton
Street in Brooklyn.
Police said that the fi rst suspect
was last seen wearing a black jacket,
black gloves and a black balaclava. The
second suspect was last seen wearing
a black jacket and black balaclava.
Anyone with information in regard
to this incident is asked to call
the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline
at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish,
888-57-PISTA (74782). The public
can also submit their tips by logging
onto the CrimeStoppers website at
crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on
Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls and messages are strictly
confi dential.
